Roche pays Vividion $135 million for protein degradation

Roche has formed a partnership with the targeted protein degradation start-up Vividion Therapeutics. Part of the partnership’s focus will be finding compounds that target new E3 ligases, a family of proteins that drag other proteins off for degradation. That will give the companies tools for selectively degrading proteins linked to cancer and immune diseases. Vividion will get $135 million in cash and potentially billions more in milestone payments. Vividion was founded by three chemists from Scripps Research Institute: Benjamin Cravatt, Phil Baran, and Jin-Quan Yu.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter