Roche spins off peptide-synthesis firm Nimble

Nimble Therapeutics has spun off from Roche with $10 million in series A financing led by Telegraph Hill Partners. Nimble intends to commercialize technology developed by its CEO, Jigar Patel, for massive parallel synthesis of peptides, including macrocyclic peptidomimetics with therapeutic potential. The firm creates its peptides by applying a light-based synthesis technique to a library of photoprotected amino acids.
