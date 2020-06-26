Sana Biotechnology unveils mega funding round

Engineered cell therapy–focused Sana Biotechnology has completed its initial funding round, bringing in a whopping $700 million. The funds will be used to develop preclinical drug candidates, establish manufacturing capabilities, and expand the firm’s technology platform. Sana was launched in 2019 by executives from Juno Therapeutics, a cell therapy company bought by Celgene in 2018. Sana has grown to more than 200 employees working toward its ambitions of repairing or controlling any gene and replacing any cell.
