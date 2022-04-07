Sanofi, IGM strike deal for agonist antibodies

Sanofi will pay IGM Biosciences $150 million and potentially billions more in milestone payments as part of a deal to develop agonist antibodies for cancer and inflammatory diseases. The well-known Y-shaped IgG antibody has only two binding units. IGM says it has successfully developed IgM antibodies, which have 10 binding units. IgG antibodies are typically designed to inhibit their targets, but IGM says its deal with Sanofi focuses on agonist antibodies that stimulate cell surface receptors.
