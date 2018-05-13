Sarepta acquires five muscular dystrophy gene therapies from Myonexus﻿

Sarepta Therapeutics will pay $60 million up front for access to five gene-therapy candidates under development by Myonexus Therapeutics to treat specific forms of muscular dystrophy. Sarepta made a name for itself in treating muscular dystrophy after U.S. FDA approval of its drug eteplirsen in 2016. Myonexus, a spin-off from Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, just raised its first $2.5 million in seed funding in December. The new firm could earn up to $45 million in additional milestone payments in the deal with Sarepta.
