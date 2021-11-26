Sepion raises funds for better batteries

The California start-up Sepion Technologies has raised $16 million from investors including Solvay to commercialize electric vehicle batteries with lithium-metal anodes and liquid electrolytes. Sepion uses a polymer membrane to prevent dendrites, structures that can grow on the anode during charging and cause the battery to fail. The company plans to scale up polymer synthesis, battery cell fabrication, and testing capabilities. Sepion was founded in 2015 by chemists from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
