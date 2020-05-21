Seraphina launches with new fatty acid

Seraphina Therapeutics has raised $5.5 million in a first funding round, led by Domain Associates, to advance dietary supplements and food fortifiers made from pentadecanoic acid, a trace odd-chain saturated fatty acid found in butter and some fish and plants. The California-based firm claims that the acid, also called C15:0, is potentially essential to cardiometabolic and liver health. C15:0 was discovered by Stephanie Venn-Watson, Seraphina’s CEO. The company plans to launch C15:0 supplements this fall.
