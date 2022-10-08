Sibylla nets $23 million series A to target folded proteins

Sibylla Biotech has closed $23 million in series A financing. The Italian firm uses a protein-folding simulation platform to identify transient folding intermediates in proteins that are undruggable in their static states. The biotech’s drug pipeline consists of small-molecule degraders that disrupt the folding process of disease-linked proteins, thereby suppressing their expression. Sibylla’s lead candidate targets the cyclin D1 protein, which is overexpressed in cancer.
