Sionna launches for cystic fibrosis drugs

Sionna Therapeutics has officially launched with the closing of a $111 million series B funding. The Boston-based firm was founded in 2019 to develop small molecules that treat cystic fibrosis (CF). Its goal is to restore the function of the CF transmembrane conductance regulator protein, which is defective in CF, by stabilizing the protein’s first nucleotide-binding domain. Among the firm’s leaders are former executives of Biogen, Sanofi, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, a top player in CF drugs.
