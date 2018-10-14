Sitryx launches with $30 million to develop targeted protein degradation therapies with help from GSK

Sitryx is the latest biotech to launch with plans to create targeted protein degradation therapies, small molecules that help tag proteins for destruction in a cell. The British company recently raised $30 million in series A funding from SV Health Investors, GlaxoSmithKline, and other investors. GSK’s drug discovery scientists will work closely with Sitryx as the start-up develops therapies that target proteins involved in immunometabolism to treat cancer and inflammation.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter