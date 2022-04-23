Start-up Cinthesis advances mechanochemistry

Cinthesis, which launched in 2020 to commercialize mechanochemistry, says it has signed its first contract and is lining up more customers. The firm is based on the research of University of Cincinnati chemistry professor James Mack, who will soon become CEO. Mechanochemistry aims to reduce or eliminate the need for solvents in chemistry by combining reactants mechanically. Cinthesis works with partners to determine if a reaction is suited for mechanochemistry and then helps them scale up.
