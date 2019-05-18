Advertisement

Start-ups

Start-up display-material firms win backing

by Michael McCoy
May 18, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 20
Three companies developing materials for the display industry have won new backing from investors and customers. Cynora says it has secured $25 million from investors in a series C funding round. The German firm has technology for making thermally activated delayed-fluorescence materials—high-efficiency emitter systems needed for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays. Cynora says the materials “radically improve” the efficiency of blue-light emitters. NanoPhotonica says it has raised $3.5 million from Samsung Ventures and DeepWork Capital for its quantum dot technology. NanoPhotonica says its electroluminescent quantum dot light-emitting diode technology enables thinner displays with better brightness and resolution than current OLED and liquid-crystal displays. Meanwhile, C3Nano says Hitachi Chemical has qualified its ActiveGrid silver nanowire–based inks for use in films that go into touchscreen displays. Silver nanowire films are displacing ones based on indium tin oxide, the firm says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

