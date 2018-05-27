StoreDot’s flash battery gets BP backing

BP has invested $20 million in Israel’s StoreDot, a start-up developing fast-charging lithium-ion batteries. StoreDot builds its so-called flash batteries with a combination of organic chemicals and nanostructured anodes. It claims the design can safely withstand fast, high-powered charging so cars can charge in five minutes, compared to 40 minutes today. StoreDot expects smaller batteries, used for mobile devices, will be available as early as next year.
