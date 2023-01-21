Summit Nanotech raises $50 million for DLE

Summit Nanotech has raised $50 million in series A funding. The company is developing direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology that it claims has a lower environmental impact than traditional lithium extraction. Summit has a DLE pilot project in Chile and plans to use the funding to gain access to new resources. A patent filing suggests the company extracts lithium using a metal-selective sorbent and membrane.
