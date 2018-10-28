Synthego raises $110 million for CRISPR service offering

Synthego, a start-up that sells CRISPR gene-editing tool kits and CRISPR-edited cells to researchers, raised $110 million in series C financing last week from the venture capital firms Founders Fund, 8VC, and Menlo Ventures. The start-up is using automation and machine learning to quickly scale up the production of customized CRISPR kits and engineered cells. Chief Operating Officer Ted Tisch says Synthego’s goal is to help lower the cost of cell and gene therapies from hundreds of thousands of dollars to thousands of dollars.
