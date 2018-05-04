Synthorx raises $63 million to make synthetic proteins from an expanded genetic code

The San Diego-based biotech Synthorx has raised $63 million in a series C funding round led by OrbiMed to make protein therapeutics from an expanded genetic code. Normally, DNA is composed of four different nucleotides. Synthorx incorporates two more synthetic nucleotides into DNA, allowing cells to build proteins with unnatural amino acids that enhance a drug’s function. Synthorx has used the system to design an improved version of the anticancer protein interleukin-2. It plans clinical studies next year.
