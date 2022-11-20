Syzygy raises $76 million for light-based catalysis

Syzygy Plasmonics has raised $76 million in series C funding from Carbon Direct Capital, Aramco, Chevron, Lotte Chemical, and other investors. The Houston-based firm was formed in 2017 based on Rice University professors Naomi Halas and Peter Nordlander’s research into using light instead of energy to advance chemical reactions. Syzygy, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2019, says it will deploy photocatalysts in a novel reactor to reduce emissions in chemical manufacturing. It plans to ship commercial reactors in 2023.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter