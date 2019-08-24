Syzygy raises funds for photocatalysis

Syzygy Plasmonics, a 2-year-old start-up based on technology licensed from Rice University, has raised $5.8 million in series A funding. The Houston-based firm is developing a photocatalytic chemical reactor powered by light instead of heat. It promises to revolutionize the chemical industry by lowering costs and carbon emissions. Syzygy says its first product will be hydrogen for the transportation market.
