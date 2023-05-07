Ten63 raises $16 million for small molecules for undruggable cancer targets

Ten63 Therapeutics, a start-up that uses artificial intelligence and physics-based models to develop drugs, has raised $15.9 million in series A financing. The proceeds will go toward developing the Duke University spin-off’s pipeline of small-molecule cancer drug candidates, which inhibit as-yet-undruggable targets. Ten63 says its lead program is aimed at Myc, a protein that is believed to drive up to 70% of all cancers.
