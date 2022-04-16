Triana launches with $110 million for molecular glues

Triana Biomedicines has launched with $110 million in funding from investors that include Atlas Venture and Pfizer Ventures. The Boston-based firm develops small-molecule “molecular glues” that stabilize existing interactions, or create new ones, between two proteins, thus altering the fate or functionality of a disease target. One of the firm’s founders is biochemist Jesse Chen, who was previously with the targeted protein degradation firm Kymera Therapeutics.
