Trio of Texas biotech firms win total of $50 million in grants for cancer

The Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas is supporting 16 Texas institutions with more than $177 million. Three grants, totaling more than $50 million, are heading to a trio of biotech firms. Forbius will receive nearly $19 million to evaluate an anti-EGFR antibody-drug conjugate in Phase IIa clinical trials. Korysso Therapeutics will receive nearly $20 million to develop compounds that treat neurological damage caused by cancer chemotherapy. And CerRx will receive nearly $12 million to test combination drug therapies in lymphoma.
