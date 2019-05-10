Two Pore Guys pivots to agriculture diagnostics

Two Pore Guys, a start-up developing silicon-based nanopore diagnostics, and one of C&EN’s 2017 Start-Ups to Watch, has changed its name, leadership, and focus. Now called Ontera, the firm will move to the sustainable agriculture market; the company started as a health diagnostics firm. Ontera says its detector and associated test strips can identify and quantify crop traits, pathogens, and pathogen resistance in the field in under 20 min. In 2017, Monsanto signed on to evaluate the detector for those uses. Ontera appointed Murielle Thinard-McLane as CEO.
