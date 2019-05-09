Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Start-ups

Verve launches to develop heart disease therapies

The goal is to use gene editing to permanently risk factors

by Lisa M. Jarvis
May 9, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A photo of Verve founder Sekar Kathiresan.
Credit: VerveTx
Verve founder and CEO Sekar Kathiresan

Verve Therapeutics has launched with $58.5 million in funding to pursue a lofty goal: ridding the world of the leading cause of death, coronary heart disease.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts–based biotech firm plans to use gene-editing tools to develop drugs that permanently address the underlying causes of heart disease.

Currently, people with heart disease take daily cholesterol-lowering pills. But they don’t help everyone: in the US alone, someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the American Heart Association.

Verve wants to change that, says founder and CEO Sekar Kathiresan, a renowned cardiologist who will leave his academic posts at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Broad Institute, and Harvard Medical School to lead the firm. “Imagine an injection administered once a life that safely lowers cholesterol—lifelong—and confers enduring protection against heart attack in adults.”

That theoretical once-and-done injection will be a CRISPR-based therapeutic that can turn off specific genes that cause abnormally high lipid levels in the blood.

CRISPR and related tools have galvanized the biotech industry, but turning them into therapies will mean overcoming several challenges. One major issue is sneaking the drug inside cells so it can snip out stretches of DNA. Verve has already teamed with Alphabet’s life sciences subsidiary Verily to develop lipid nanoparticles that can serve as delivery vehicles for Verve’s drugs.

And because CRISPR therapies have yet to be studied in humans, researchers do not fully understand their off-target effects. To that end, Verve will first treat a rare form of high cholesterol called homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. If safe in that population, the drug will be tested more broadly. “It’s a progressive phase development strategy from rare orphan disease all the way to protecting the world,” Kathiresan says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Capsida teams up with Lilly subsidiary for gene therapies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pfizer buys into next-generation gene editing in $300 million deal with Beam Therapeutics
CAMP4 raises $45 million to target regulatory RNA
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE