Vividion scores major financing round

Vividion Therapeutics has raised $82 million in its second major round of financing, which included both new and old investors. Founded in 2014 based on technology from Scripps Research Institute professors Benjamin Cravatt, Phil Baran, and Jin-Quan Yu, Vividion uses chemical probes to map out the hidden pockets on difficult-to-drug proteins linked to cancer and inflammation. With this latest funding round, the company has more than $165 million in cash to pursue a pipeline of direct and allosteric inhibitors and targeted protein degraders.
