Volastra and BMS form oncology pact

Volastra Therapeutics will receive $30 million from Bristol Myers Squibb as part of an agreement to discover synthetic lethal targets as drug candidates. Synthetic lethality is a method of exploiting vulnerabilities in tumor cells to induce tumor death while sparing normal cells. Volastra’s CINtech platform is intended specifically to exploit chromosomal instability in tumor cells. The firm was founded in 2020 by renowned cancer researcher Lewis Cantley and others.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter