Volkswagen invests in Forge Nano for battery materials

Volkswagen is investing $10 million in Forge Nano, a Colorado-based start-up that develops what it calls precision nano-coatings. The two companies have collaborated on advanced materials research for high-density vehicle battery cells since 2014. Forge is working to scale its processes for atomic layer deposition to create new core-shell materials. Volkswagen has been contributing its automotive and battery expertise.
