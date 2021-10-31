Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Career Ladder

Career Ladder: Amina Traoré Schartup

This biogeochemist and chemical oceanographer is passionate about the pursuit of knowledge

by Emily Harwitz
October 31, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

Two girls stand side by side in front a brick building.
Credit: Amina Traoré Schartup
Amina Traoré Schartup (left) and a friend at their middle school in Bamako, Mali

1990s

An indirect path to chemistry

As a young girl in Mali, Amina Traoré Schartup wanted to be a philosopher. “There’s something about enjoying the unknown and trying to ask questions about the world around you,” she says. But, inspired by her geophysicist father, she decided that the best way for her to seek answers was science. Schartup attended a French international school in the city of Bamako, and hoped to study geoscience at a college in France. Access to information was scant—Schartup had to travel into town to use a computer because she didn’t have electricity at her house. Despite that challenge, Schartup was accepted into the first college she applied to, which happened to be the only one on her list that didn’t have a geoscience major. Instead, the school focused on premed, and she got her bachelor’s degree in organic chemistry.

2004-2012

Back to earth (science)

A young woman works on a laptop surrounded by other researchers onboard. a boat
Credit: Amina Traoré Schartup
Amina Traoré Schartup on a boat during the first data-collecting ocean campaign of her PhD program.

Schartup still wanted to study geoscience, so she applied for a master’s at the Paris Institute of Earth Physics. She worked on a research project investigating how metals and organic matter are transported by the Amazon River. During this time, she happened to read about how mercury from illegal gold mining in the Amazon was impacting human health. Schartup decided to pursue her PhD in the US so she could improve her English skills. She contacted potential PhD advisers who worked with mercury, and the one person who replied was University of Connecticut chemist Robert Mason. Schartup was hooked on oceanography after Mason took her out to sea to collect samples for his research.

2012-2019

A young woman stands outside holding up air sampling instruments.
Credit: Amina Traoré Schartup
Amina Traoré Schartup sampling air in Bamako, Mali, during her time as a research associate at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Pollutants and policy

After her PhD in chemical oceanography, Schartup did a postdoc at the Harvard School of Public Health studying the bioaccumulation of pollutants, like mercury, in the Arctic. Though she loved research, Schartup wanted to explore other options. She spent several years at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences leading projects with international partners on environmental and health-related initiatives. She then moved to the American Association for the Advancement of Science for a Science and Technology Policy Fellowship, which helped her get a holistic understanding of how research gets done. “It was great, but at the end of it, I decided that I did want to get back to academia,” Schartup says.

Today

A lab of one’s own

A woman smiles on a beach.
Credit: Amina Traoré Schartup
Today, Amina Traoré Schartup is an assistant professor at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego, where she runs her own lab. She continues to focus on mercury's health impacts.

Schartup is an assistant professor at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego. Her lab focuses on different aspects of the mercury cycle and includes projects that are purely geochemical and those related to human health. Her career may look planned, but “at every step, you try all these different things,” she says. “One of them works out, but 30 failed.” That’s especially true for students who may have limited access to resources and information, Schartup adds. “If you are in a developing country—give me a call. We can talk,” Schartup says. “That’s a difficult path, that’s for sure.”

Know a chemist with an interesting career path? Tell C&EN about it at cenm.ag/careerladder.

Check C&ENjobs for the latest job listings, as well as featured videos on what chemists do.

CORRECTION

This article was updated on Nov. 16, 2021, to correct how Amina Traoré Schartup got involved in mercury research and how she chose her PhD adviser. She learned about mercury’s impact on human health while reading for a different project involving metallic river inputs; she wasn’t randomly assigned to a project involving mercury. She chose her PhD adviser in part because he worked on mercury.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Marina Evich
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Project SEED scholar Ticora Jones
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Regina Easley
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE