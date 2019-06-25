Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Career Ladder

Career Ladder: Luis Martínez

This synthetic chemist is now teaching students to create companies rather than molecules

by Matt Davenport
June 25, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

1970s

Growing up in El Paso

There was a unique fluidity to growing up in the border town of El Paso, Texas, Luis Martínez says. He was raised in two countries, speaking Spanish and English, spending time with relatives on both sides of the US-Mexico border. His mother was born in the US and raised in Mexico. His father was born in Mexico, was raised in the US, served in World War II, and worked in what would become the Texas Workforce Commission, helping people find jobs. Although neither parent surpassed a high school education, both expected their children to do so. “It was always understood that we would be the generation that went to college,” Martínez says.

1987

Committing to chemistry

A photo of a young Luis Martínez.
Credit: Courtesy of Luis Martínez
Luis Martínez as an undergraduate at Trinity University

Uncertain which degree he would pursue, Martínez enrolled at Trinity University in San Antonio, a predominantly undergraduate institution. “Science was important, but it was one of many interests,” including music, religion, and philosophy, he says. Martínez took advantage of the school’s undergraduate research program, working in the lab of organic chemist Nancy Stewart Mills, where he learned he loved running experiments at the bench.

1998

A chemist consultant

Martínez was excited about pursuing a PhD in synthetic organic chemistry in Eric Jacobsen’s group, which moved from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to Harvard University while Martínez was a group member. But the mental and emotional toll of grad school left him soured on academia. “If anything, I was done with chemistry,” he says. He got a job with Feinstein Kean Healthcare, a business-consulting agency that worked with biotech companies. The agency valued Martínez’s chemistry expertise and liberal arts education, a combination he began to realize he wanted to share with students.

2000

Coming home to Texas

Still, when the University of Texas at El Paso was looking for organic chemistry faculty, Martínez wasn’t entirely ready to leave the business world. A conversation with George Negrete, a mentor and chemistry professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, changed his mind. Negrete reminded Martínez of the relatively low number of Mexican American students studying chemistry and told Martínez, “If you go to UTEP, you have the ability to influence that number.” That resonated with Martínez, who grew up without seeing many chemists who looked like him. “I knew academically that there were Mexican American scientists, but it still felt like I was the weird one.” Martínez spent 8 years at UTEP—cofounding an independent consulting company in that time—before moving to Florida. His wife was a rocket scientist who needed to be near the rockets, he says.

A photo of Luis Martínez at the University of Texas at El Paso.
Credit: Courtesy of Luis Martínez
Luis Martínez celebrates with students at the University of Texas at El Paso.

TODAY

Returning to Trinity

A recent photo of Luis Martínez.
Credit: Trinity University
Luis Martínez is now back at Trinity, leading the university’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

When his wife found a position as a professor of physics and astronomy at Trinity University, the school was also looking for someone to lead its new Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Martínez’s varied experiences made him stand out. He accepted the job and began working to give Trinity’s students experience working in start-ups and starting their own companies. It’s a different academic experience and one in which Martínez is doing what he loves: serving undergraduates, helping build new things, and using some of his favorite skills that he learned from chemistry. “Entrepreneurship is fundamentally about solving problems,” he says.

Check C&ENjobs for the latest job listings, as well as featured videos on what chemists do.﻿

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Wahid Saad Hanah
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Karen Goodwin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Douglas E. Applequist

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE