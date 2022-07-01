Career Ladder: Michael Mullowney

Credit: Courtesy of Michael Mullowney

1980s–90s



Nature boy

Michael Mullowney was born in western Michigan, and he remembers spending hours playing with his brother and other neighborhood kids in the woods. “We had a tree house and would just be digging in the dirt, picking wild blueberries, picking wintergreen berries,” he recalls. Mullowney also remembers deer hunting with his grandfather. While he never killed anything, he remembers it as “a super-peaceful thing to go out at 5 in the morning and sit under a tree in silence for an hour and a half,” he says. Those experiences fed his love of nature. His family moved often when he was growing up, eventually settling in Arizona.

Early 2000s



The artist’s life

Credit: Courtesy of Michael Mullowney

While he was drawn to nature, Mullowney also loved drawing and music. Mullowney got an art degree from Arizona State University and then an audio engineering degree from the Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences in Tempe, Arizona. He worked as a waiter in Chicago and freelanced in audio production and illustration, making art for concert posters, album covers, and a children’s book. As fulfilling as the artist’s life was, he had two daughters and “felt the pinch of not having a lot of income,” he says. Plus, he wanted a different kind of intellectual stimulation. He pursued this by returning to his love of science and the environment through books.

2008–16



Connecting to chemistry

Credit: Jennifer Yang

Mullowney says reading The Future of Life by Edward O. Wilson changed the course of his life. “It just blew my mind,” he says. That classic of science writing taught him that many drugs come from plants and microbes, and he became fascinated by natural product chemistry. “Nature is creative too,” he recalls thinking. Mullowney decided, “I don’t want to just read books about this,” he remembers. “I want to do something.” He went back to school, eventually completing a PhD in natural product chemistry at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where his work included scuba diving in lakes to sample sediments containing potentially interesting bacteria.

Today



Microbial mass spec

Credit: Nicole Jones