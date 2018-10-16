Harvard’s David Liu and C&EN’s Talented 12: In their own words

You’ve met this year’s Talented 12 rising stars in chemistry and learned about their science. Now, see them explain the hows and whys behind their work in this collection of videos recorded at the American Chemical Society national meeting on Aug. 20 in Boston. Harvard University’s gene-editing guru David Liu kicked off the session with a captivating keynote full of advice for early-career chemists and some morsels for aspiring card sharks as well. Grab some popcorn and treat yourself to a playlist, starting with Liu, that offers personal journeys, boundary-pushing chemistry, and, best of all, inspiration.
