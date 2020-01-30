Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Online platform allows researchers to claim credit for grant peer review

Publons expands from crediting journal peer review

by Dalmeet Singh Chawla, special to C&EN
January 30, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Publons, a website that allows peer reviewers to claim credit for refereeing manuscripts, is expanding its remit to grant peer review.

Last month, the London-based firm launched the initiative by creating six profiles containing grant reviewing activity. All six profiles were of researchers reviewing grant applications for the Russian Science Foundation (RSF), one of the first funders participating in the project. Now, more than 100 profiles listing grant reviews exist on Publons, which says it has more than 2 million active users worldwide.

The initiative follows survey results released by Publons in October showing that more than half of 4,700 Publons users worldwide said they were more likely to agree to grant reviewing requests if funders publicly recognized their efforts. Around half the respondents also said they were dissatisfied with how transparent the grant reviewing process currently is.

“We’ve always wanted to expand beyond journal peer review,” Publons director Matthew Hayes says. The new feature allows funders or individuals to post on the site when a referee has completed a review for a funder, as long as both parties have agreed to it. To maintain confidentiality, the site just records the number of grant application reviews a person has done and for which funding agency. For journal peer review, Publons also allows researchers to post the content of their reports when journal policies allow it.

The RSF thinks the content of grant reviews should remain confidential “to reduce the likelihood of possible conflicts of interest,” RSF deputy director general Andrei Blinov tells C&EN. “However, scientists conducting such reviews for the Russian Science Foundation have the right to indicate, including in public, that they are reviewers of the Russian Science Foundation.”

John Hardy, a materials chemist at Lancaster University, is one of the academics to have logged his grant reviewing activity on his Publons profile, noting that he has refereed grant proposals for the National Center of Science and Technology Evaluation (NCSTE) in Kazakhstan. Hardy tells C&EN recording such activity online is useful when convincing senior colleagues you are capable of undertaking such work. Peer review “is rated by your peers as a measure of your willingness to be a good citizen, which may be beneficial if you apply for promotion,” he says.

In addition to the RSF and NCSTE, other funders working with Publons include the UK-based Dunhill Medical Trust, the American Institute of Biological Sciences, and the Czech Science Foundation. Publons is also currently in talks with more funders based in Europe, the US, and Australia, Hayes says.

But it remains to be seen whether and how researchers will benefit from publicly recording their grant review work. “I think it’s helpful to have a trusted platform verify the counts,” says Stefanie Haustein, an information scientist at the University of Ottawa. “Other scholarly metrics like the impact factor and h-index certainly owe much of their popularity to the ease with which they were available online.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE