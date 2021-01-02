Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Reactions

January 2, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

Letters to the editor

Political candidates

While I agree with the letter writer in the Oct. 19, 2020, issue (page 5) that a magazine essentially representing the scientific accomplishments of its membership should not indulge in political campaigns by featuring a Democratic candidate for political office—namely, Nancy Goroff—it is refreshing that a scientist has entered the political field.

In colonial times and with essentially an agrarian and commercial economy, it was expected that the leaders of our nation, including both president and Congress, would come from backgrounds consistent with the needs of our population. To the contrary, at the present time, when the US has become technologically driven, we still have retained and voted into office many times individuals who have little or no scientific backgrounds to lead our scientifically oriented economy and who many times act as critics or opponents of our technology needs.

Certainly other nations have seen fit with excellent results to place scientifically trained individuals in prominent positions, as evidenced in Great Britain by Margaret Thatcher, who majored and worked in the chemical field, and in Germany by Angela Merkel, who trained as a physicist. It is time that we recognize that we have become a technically driven nation and choose individuals with that orientation. Surely the present administration is an example of failure to rely on our scientific community.

Nelson Marans
New York City

Covalent drugs

I read with interest the article “Covalent Drugs Go from Fringe Field to Fashionable Endeavor” on page 28 of the Nov. 9, 2020, edition of Chemical & Engineering News. The article was very detailed and informative.

An image of the November 9, 2020, cover of C&EN. It shows the drug ibrutinib making a covalent bond to Bruton’s tyrosine kinase.
Credit: RCSB PDB/Yang H. Ku/C&EN

That said, I was disappointed that the article did not reference the seminal monograph on this subject, Design of Active-Site-Directed Irreversible Enzyme Inhibitors: The Organic Chemistry of the Enzymic Active-Site, by B. R. Baker of the department of chemistry at the University of California, Santa Barbara. This classic text was the bible for me and many other medicinal chemistry graduate students during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Although the book was first published 53 years ago, it is still a good read.

Russell Buchman
Mundelein, Illinois

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Awarding Educators
Shout-out To Industrial Chemists
Here’s Looking At You
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE