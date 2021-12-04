Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Science Europe commits to changing its research culture

by Andrea Widener
December 4, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

The culture of science needs to change to meet growing demands as research becomes more complex and puts greater stress on the research community, according to a recent statement from Science Europe, an association of 38 research organizations in 28 European countries. The declaration presents a goal of moving toward a science community that emphasizes research quality while recognizing each participant’s contributions, improving training and ethics, and promoting diversity and inclusion. It also makes several pledges to foster such a culture. For instance, member organizations will revisit their incentive and reward structures for scientists and will recognize a broader range of research roles—especially those of early-career scientists in collaborative and team research. “Research culture influences how research is performed, communicated, and evaluated,” Science Europe president Marc Schiltz says in a press release. “We, as funding and performing research institutions, have now more than ever a responsibility to create together a common understanding and a long term vision for a research culture of the European Research Area,” which is made up of the countries in the European Union.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE