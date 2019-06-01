Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Career Tips

Give me a break: The art of hitting pause to recharge

by Brought to you by ACS Careers
June 1, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

Photo of someone taking a coffee break.
Credit: Shutterstock
Take a break; it'll make you more productive.

Are you constantly working? Perhaps you’re catching up on work phone calls while answering emails while also watching the latest episode of your favorite TV show.

Although this may feel efficient, juggling so many things may not be good for your productivity or even your health in the long run. Taking a break may help you be not only more efficient but also happier.

So how do you manage breaks effectively?

Start moving. Walking, exercising, reading, or anything that takes your mind off the problem at hand and makes you think differently can provide a mental break. Go outside, take a walk around the building, and don’t forget to notice the people and creatures around you.

Stop moving. Daniel Pink, author of the book When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing, has a recipe for the perfect nap: after finding a place where you won’t be disturbed, turn off notifications on all your electronic devices and set a timer for 25 minutes. Then, drink a cup of coffee or caffeinated tea, and close your eyes. When you wake up, the caffeine will begin taking effect, and you will be ready to go again. But when continuous work becomes a way of life, it’s time to step back and take a longer break.

Change something. Learn what motivates and recharges you. Spend some time doing things you want to do, not things you should do. If you commit yourself to signing up for a cooking class, put a deposit down so that you will be more likely to follow through. You will also have the pleasure of anticipation and look forward to the event.

—cations. No, we aren’t referring to positively charged ions. A “­—cation” is a longer break from work, whether going somewhere far away (vacation), staying home and relaxing (staycation), or exploring the local area (playcation). If you can’t afford to get away, you can take short trips around your own city. What are the main points of interest nearby, and how many have you been meaning to visit? Go because you want to, not because you think you should.

Sometimes you need to take a break, step back, and return with a fresh perspective. This can help you determine if you need to push harder for a little while longer, or if it’s time to start pushing in a different direction. Even if there’s a pressing deadline, you can add in a short break and start planning for a longer one.

Get involved in the discussion. The ACS Career Tips column is published the first week of every month in C&EN. Post your comments, follow the discussion, and suggest topics for future columns in the Career Development section of the ACS Network (www.acs.org/network-careers).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Is there enough space in your schedule?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making a great resignation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Optimize your schedule
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE