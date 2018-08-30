Miss any of C&EN’s live coverage from #ACSBoston? We’ve got you covered

ACS national meetings are a great way for chemists to connect and share knowledge, but not everyone can make those conferences. So C&EN is stepping up its coverage with Facebook Live events to share more of the meetings with more people. In Boston, for example, our broadcasts included thoughts on science communication from illustrator Mary O’Reilly, career tips from CRISPR innovator and cardshark David Liu, as well as general life advice from Nobel Laureate Fraser Stoddart. Find all of this and more on our Facebook page at bit.ly/CENFBLive. And while you’re there, be sure to follow us and let us know what you think of our live programming.
