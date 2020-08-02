Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Career Tips

Zoomed out? Here’s how to manage expectations

by Brought to you by ACS Careers
August 2, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

Illustration of an exhausted person.
Credit: Shutterstock
Do video calls make you feel like this? You're not alone.

Remember when a videoconference was a rare occasion—something special that you looked forward to? Now, 4 months into working from home, the novelty has worn off. Things that were tolerable for a few days or weeks may no longer be as the pandemic stretches into months.

In the beginning, it was fun to peek into your colleagues’ homes and meet their children and pets. But now you’re tired of having to make yourself and your home camera-ready on a moment’s notice, and evening Zoom calls with family and friends feel like work meetings.

Videoconferences take more mental energy than phone calls or in-person conversations for several reasons. Since you’re not in the same physical space, you have to work harder to read body language and focus on multiple people and backgrounds. Connectivity lags and technical problems add to the frustration, and seeing yourself is a constant reminder that you are “on.”

So what can you do?

If you’re planning a meeting, don’t make videoconference the default. If you would have done it by phone in January, do that. Ask participants what they prefer—would video add to the quality of the interaction? If you decide on a videoconference, give people sufficient notice to prepare themselves and their workspace.

As the leader, you establish the tone for the meeting. Maybe you can set up a document or a few slides so that people have something to look at other than a group of talking heads. Have a good, professional photo in your profile, and don’t be afraid to turn off your video and show that. Unless there’s a solid reason, don’t call out those who choose not to use video. Schedule breaks, especially if it’s a longer meeting, and finish up a few minutes before the hour so you can stand and stretch before the next meeting starts.

Think twice before signing up for extra online activities. Not only have conferences moved online, but with no traveling required many more conferences, presentations, and other events are accessible with the click of a button. It can be enriching but also exhausting, so consciously choose how you are going to spend your time.

Resist the temptation to check email at all hours. Just because you can dash off a quick response doesn’t mean you should—you may set up an always-on expectation that will be hard to maintain.

You can also combat some of the “sameness” by setting specific times, places, and routines for work. Putting a definitive start and end to your workday will give you a mental break, even if the end is only closing a folder, or putting your work coffee mug in the sink and getting out the festive evening cup.

What we all have in common is that our lives have changed completely, in ways we never dreamed they would. As we learn how to work together, but separately, we’re all just doing the best we can.

Get Involved in the Discussion. The ACS Career Tips column is published in C&EN the first issue of every month. Send your comments and ideas for topics for columns to careers@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Habits to tame your inbox and increase email efficiency
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Is there enough space in your schedule?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Optimize your schedule

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE