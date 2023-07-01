Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Career Tips

How to master the art of expense reports

by Brought to you by ACS Career Navigator
July 1, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

Hands hold several receipts.
Credit: Shutterstock

Travel is returning to pre-COVID levels, and so too are travel expenses, and the expense reports that come with traveling for work or school. Filling out a form to get reimbursed, or logging expenses into an app should not be difficult, but understanding expense policies can save you a lot of time and stress—and maybe even some money.

Know before you go. Do you know your organization’s reimbursement policies? Should you book flights and hotels directly, or does someone else handle the logistics? Should you use an organization credit card, or pay out of pocket and get reimbursed?

If waiting several weeks for reimbursement is a problem, ask if your organization can pay conference fees or airfare directly; maybe you can submit one expense report for those items, and then another later for meals, hotels, and other travel expenses.

If you travel often for work or school, a separate credit card is something to consider as a way to keep those expenses distinct from personal ones. Avoid incurring extra credit card fees, as those will not be reimbursable. Even if your organization provides you with a credit card, you must still complete an expense report and include details of your expenditures.

Are food expenses reimbursed at a flat rate per day (which may vary depending on the city of travel) or for exactly what you spend? Is there a limit? Do you need to save all receipts, or only those over a certain amount? Are alcoholic drinks reimbursable? Is use of your personal car reimbursed, and at what rate? Most US organizations use a mileage rate set by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Knowing all this will allow you to make more informed decisions while traveling.

On the trip. Ask for receipts, and save them all in one safe place. If your employer does not provide an expense-tracking app, take photos as backup. Make note of the dates, the purpose, which parts are reimbursable, and of anyone else you paid for. Completing your expense report daily, will make things smoother on your return.

How you handle your reimbursable travel expenses says a lot about you. You don’t want to be seen as the person who tries to squeeze every penny out of the budget, but you also don’t want to miss out on claiming legitimate travel expenses. When in doubt, consult a colleague or, if you’re in the US, the IRS regulations direct which travel expenses are deductible or allowable.

After your return. Complete your expense report and submit it to the right person as soon as possible. (In the US, the IRS requires reports to be filed within 60 days.) Make sure to use the correct and most current version of the app or form.

Find out if the refund comes with a paycheck, as an independent deposit, or as a physical check. And ask whether reimbursements are made on a particular day of the week or month. If so, waiting a day to turn in your expense report may mean you wait an extra month to get your money.

Travel for work or school can be fun and highly rewarding. But the price of having someone else pay for your trip is that you have to follow their rules—or you might unexpectedly end up paying for things yourself.

Get involved in the discussion. The ACS Career Tips column is published monthly in C&EN. Send your comments and ideas for topics for future columns to careernavigator@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to evaluate volunteer opportunities
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making a great resignation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Business cards in the time of COVID-19

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE