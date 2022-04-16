Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Diversity

Career Ladder

Career Ladder: Dontarie Stallings

This chemistry professor learned how to love academia by leaving it behind

by Marsha-Ann Watson
April 16, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

1980s–1990s

A young Dontarie Stallings poses for a photo wearing a baseball uniform.
Credit: Courtesy of Dontarie Stallings
Dontarie Stallings played sports throughout his childhood. He also played football as an undergrad.

Taking the first step

Growing up in a military family, Dontarie Stallings had a nomadic childhood, moving between US military bases, but he felt most at home in San Diego. He dreamed of becoming an astronaut and an aerospace engineer, and his father encouraged him: “Anything you want to be, you can become.” His dad’s advice for approaching a distant dream was to take the next best step. Stallings knew his first step should be college. Playing high school football led to a scholarship, which allowed him to be the first in his family to go to college.

1997–2002

Switching focus

Stallings studied at Georgia Southern University (GSU), intending to transfer schools to an engineering program. Those plans changed when his chemistry professor, Todd Deal, recognized his aptitude for chemistry. Deal invited him to do undergraduate research while working around his football schedule. “He believed in me in a way no one had besides my family,” Stallings recalls. Deal suggested he go to gradaute school, and Stallings was surprised he could get paid to learn. “You can’t beat that!” he says. He applied to several PhD programs, but impostor syndrome led him to decline some prominent chemistry programs. Finances were also on his mind, and so he chose the University of Alabama, where his stipend would go further. UA was the “least diverse place” he’d ever been. “I think I was the fourth or fifth domestic Black PhD in chemistry,” he says. However, his research adviser, John B. Vincent, was a strong supporter and inspired him to be an advocate for science.

2006–2020

Navigating academia

Dontarie Stallings and Srikant Iyer stand before a banner at the SACNAS National Convention.
Credit: Courtesy of Dontarie Stallings
Dontarie Stallings (left) and his colleague Srikant Iyer attended the National Diversity in STEM Conference to disseminate resources from the Open Chemistry Collaborative in Diversity Equity.

Stallings did not feel inspiring in his first job as an assistant professor back at GSU. “I thought I was good; I was horrible,” he recalls. “It took me a while until I was able to be a public speaker that was effective.” As GSU’s first Black faculty member in a science, technology, engineering, or math department, Stallings also felt he lacked the support he needed to succeed. He loved teaching and his students but not academia. So after a few years teaching at GSU and universities in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia, in 2015 he joined the Open Chemistry Collaborative in Diversity Equity (OXIDE) to work on science policy and faculty diversity. It was a big change, but having a career that can evolve and grow “is so much more fulfilling than cashing a check and getting tenure,” he says.

Dontarie Stallings is shown with his son.
Credit: Courtesy of Dontarie Stallings
Dontarie Stallings now lives in San Diego with his family.

Today

Coming home

Stallings is now in San Diego and back in academia as a professor, this time at the University of California San Diego, while continuing with OXIDE. He works with a diverse group of students, showing them how to balance life, the lab, and their studies. “They want me here for the type of work I do” in diversity and equity, he says of UCSD, and he appreciates that the faculty is on board. “I don’t think I’ve ever been this professionally happy in my life.”

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on April 20, 2022, to correct the name of Dontarie Stallings’ PhD adviser. It is John B. Vincent, not John Benson.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Finding the next step at NOBCChE
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Karen Goodwin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Moving on after tenure denial
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE