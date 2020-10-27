Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Diversity

Career Ladder

Career Ladder: Sibrina Collins

This inorganic chemist uses her diverse experiences to make science engaging for students

by Ariana Remmel
October 27, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

Early life

Hooked on science

Sibrina Collins was born and raised in Detroit. She doesn’t remember any specific desire to be a scientist when she was young, but her family tells stories about how she loved playing with a cousin’s microscope set. While completing an associate’s degree at Highland Park Community College, Collins took a chemistry class and was entranced by stoichiometry. “I was hooked,” she says. “And I thought to myself, ‘If this is all there is to chemistry, I’ll just be a chemist!’ ”.

1990s

Setting the course

A photo of Sibrina Collins with glassware in a chemistry lab.
Credit: Walter P. Reuther Library/Wayne State University
Sibrina Collins graduated with a degree in chemistry from Wayne State University in 1994.

Collins earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Wayne State University before pursuing a graduate degree in inorganic chemistry at the Ohio State University. Collins aspired to become a chemistry professor. “Particularly, I wanted to teach at a historically Black college or university,” or HBCU, she says. After finishing her PhD, Collins started a postdoc at a lab focused on cardiovascular disease at Louisiana State University.

2001

Life beyond the bench

As a postdoc, Collins found a chemistry career book published by the American Chemical Society that “opened my eyes to all of these different things that you can do with a degree in chemistry,” she recalls. After spending a year as an editor for the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Collins began teaching chemistry at Claflin University, an HBCU. Though teaching at an HBCU had been Collins’s dream, her passion for diversifying science eventually took her in a different direction. “I told myself if an opportunity was available where I could focus on diversity and inclusion efforts full-time, I wanted to try that,” she says. And so Collins jumped at the chance to become the director for graduate diversity recruiting in the sciences at the University of Washington.

2008

Rolling with the punches

A photo of Sibrina Collins teaching students with a periodic table in the background.
Credit: Ryan Donnell Photography
Sibrina Collins enjoyed finding creative ways to teach chemistry in the classroom at the College of Wooster.

After 2 years at UW, Collins realized she missed the classroom. She moved to the College of Wooster, where she worked closely with undergraduates. “That really started my thinking about delivering content a little bit differently in the classroom,” Collins says. Despite her successes, she was denied tenure. “What I learned is that you cannot run from who you are and what your passions are,” Collins says. After that, she spent a year as the director of education at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History developing interactive programming for K–12 students.

A photo of Sibrina Collins smiling.
Credit: Noah Stephens Photography
Sibrina Collins is now the executive director at the Marburger STEM Center.

Today

Landing on her feet

Collins is thriving in her current role as the executive director of the Marburger STEM Center at Lawrence Technological University. She continues to draw on her diverse experiences to help students find success. Making science accessible for the next generation requires a new approach, she says. “That means connecting with students in the classroom using their own experiences, such as pop culture, movies, and music,” she says.

Know a chemist with an interesting career path? Tell C&EN about it at cenm.ag/careerladder.

Check C&EN jobs for the latest job listings, as well as featured videos on what chemists do.

Related: ACS Award For Encouraging Disadvantaged Students Into Careers In The Chemical Sciences

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Jeanita Pritchett
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Chloe Poston
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award For Encouraging Disadvantaged Students Into Careers In The Chemical Sciences
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE