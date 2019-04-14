Chemist diversity by the numbers

Percentage of chemistry doctoral-degree recipients who have a disability
Percentage of graduate students in chemistry who are women
Percentage of employed chemists who have a disability
Percentage of postdoctoral fellows in chemistry who are women
Percentage of federal government with at least a bachelor's degree in chemistry or chemical engineering who are women
Citizenship status of chemistry graduate students
Citizens or permanent residents
Temporary visa holders
Race of chemistry graduate students who are citizens or permanent residents
Number of students = 14,156
Race of employed chemists
Number of employed chemists = 109,000
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter