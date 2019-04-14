Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Diversity

Chemist diversity by the numbers

A new US National Science Foundation report on diversity in the sciences gives insight into where chemistry stands

by Andrea Widener
April 14, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

  • 4.8%

    Percentage of chemistry doctoral-degree recipients who have a disability

  • 40.9%

    Percentage of graduate students in chemistry who are women

  • 9.2%

    Percentage of employed chemists who have a disability

  • 25.5%

    Percentage of postdoctoral fellows in chemistry who are women


  • Percentage of federal government with at least a bachelor's degree in chemistry or chemical engineering who are women


  • Citizenship status of chemistry graduate students

  • 62.4%

    Citizens or permanent residents

  • 37.6%

    Temporary visa holders


  • Race of chemistry graduate students who are citizens or permanent residents

    Number of students = 14,156

  • Race of employed chemists

    Number of employed chemists = 109,000

  • Totals do not equal 100% because of rounding.
    a Includes multiracial, American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander.

    Source: NSF, Women, Minorities, and Persons with Disabilities in Science and Engineering, 2019. Note: Data from 2016 or 2017, except where indicated.

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US physical science education by the numbers
How the US is faring in science funding and outcomes compared with other countries

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE