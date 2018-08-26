Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Diversity

NSF issues first undergraduate research awards for Hispanic-serving institutions

by Andrea Widener﻿
August 26, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

An aerial photo of students arranged in the shape of the state of California.
Credit: UC Merced
UC Merced students arrange into the shape of California near the campus's "Beginnings" sculpture.

The National Science Foundation National Science Foundation - Where Discoveries Begin has awarded $45 million to 31 Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs)—schools with a minimum of 25% Hispanic enrollment—to increase their capacity for undergraduate research. The agency hopes the program will draw more Hispanic students into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers. About 16% of the U.S. workforce but less than 6% of scientists and engineers are Hispanic. Since more than 60% of Hispanic students attend HSIs, NSF focused this new program on increasing undergraduate research opportunities at those institutions. For example, the University of California, Merced, will use green chemistry and redesigned laboratory courses to draw more students into chemistry research. The awardees also include five community colleges and three other universities that rarely get NSF funding. “This new program seeks to support growth at HSIs that have traditionally lacked federal resources,” Jim Lewis, NSF’s acting assistant director for education and human resources, said in a press release.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE