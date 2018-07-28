Advertisement

July 28, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 31
Letters to the editor

Diversity includes weight

An illustration of a diverse group of people.
Credit: Shutterstock
This illustration appeared with the C&EN article "How to Be Diverse."

The article “How to Be Diverse” (C&EN, July 2, page 37) makes the point by illustrating “a diverse and inclusive workplace.” The illustration shows nine people of different genders, races, and ages, including one in a wheelchair and one with a head covering. The drawing is so detailed that it depicts diversity even in terms of height, attire, hairstyle, and facial hair. Yet remarkably, not one of these nine figures is of average or large size­—in fact, all are ultraslim even to the point of emaciation.

According to the National Institutes of Health, more than two-thirds of all Americans are overweight or obese. Workplace discrimination against overweight and obese people is pervasive in both hiring and promotions, as has been demonstrated in many scientific studies (see, for example, Front. Psychol. 2016, DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2016.00647 and references therein). Given these facts, the depiction of “a diverse and inclusive workplace” as one consisting exclusively of ultraskinny fashion-model-like people is especially unfortunate and ironic.

Andrew J. Lovinger
Arlington, Va.

