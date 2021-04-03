Letters to the editor

Trailblazers

iI was pleased and somewhat surprised when I received the Feb. 15/22, 2021, issue containing your celebration of Black chemists and engineers. As it turns out, I have just assigned the second of four research and writing assignments in a nonmajor physical science course focusing on chemistry. In short, my students were asked to find five people who have made major contributions to chemistry and write a paragraph or so introducing each and indicating what their contributions to chemistry were or are. The people had to be from three or more of the following groups: women, Black people, Hispanic people, Native Americans, and Native Hawaiians or South Sea Islanders.i

My institution is recognized as one of the most diverse in the Southeast. This assignment is designed to allow my students of color to recognize important chemists who look like them and for my White students to recognize that not all science is or has been done by White men.

I plan to take this issue of C&EN home and read it cover to cover.

Roland Stout

Pembroke, North Carolina

Fungus fighters and recycling tires

iYour article on fungus fighters (C&EN, March 1, 2021, page 28) was outstanding. I didn’t realize fungus infections could be worse than bacterial infections.i

The article on recycling tires into roads was interesting also (C&EN, March 1, page 18).

Over 50 years, I have always enjoyed C&EN.

Thanks for continuing to do such interesting chemical items over the years.

William R. Tasker

Fort Mill, South Carolina

Recovery engineering

iThe recent winter weather–related catastrophe that afflicted citizens and industries across Texas highlighted the importance of research in resilience and recovery engineering, such as the work outlined by Ming Yang at Delft University of Technology that was featured in C&EN (March 1, 2021, page 24).i

As the climate continues to change and challenge existing infrastructures and processes, such forward-thinking research will become critical, if not mandatory, for all business sectors.

Thank you for the timely article! It is understandable why the Netherlands is supportive of such work, given the topography of the country and its reliance on other nations for energy and other resources.