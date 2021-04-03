Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Diversity

Reactions

April 3, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

Letters to the editor

Trailblazers

iI was pleased and somewhat surprised when I received the Feb. 15/22, 2021, issue containing your celebration of Black chemists and engineers. As it turns out, I have just assigned the second of four research and writing assignments in a nonmajor physical science course focusing on chemistry. In short, my students were asked to find five people who have made major contributions to chemistry and write a paragraph or so introducing each and indicating what their contributions to chemistry were or are. The people had to be from three or more of the following groups: women, Black people, Hispanic people, Native Americans, and Native Hawaiians or South Sea Islanders.i

My institution is recognized as one of the most diverse in the Southeast. This assignment is designed to allow my students of color to recognize important chemists who look like them and for my White students to recognize that not all science is or has been done by White men.

I plan to take this issue of C&EN home and read it cover to cover.

Roland Stout
Pembroke, North Carolina

Fungus fighters and recycling tires

iYour article on fungus fighters (C&EN, March 1, 2021, page 28) was outstanding. I didn’t realize fungus infections could be worse than bacterial infections.i

The article on recycling tires into roads was interesting also (C&EN, March 1, page 18).

Over 50 years, I have always enjoyed C&EN.

Thanks for continuing to do such interesting chemical items over the years.

William R. Tasker
Fort Mill, South Carolina

Recovery engineering

iThe recent winter weather–related catastrophe that afflicted citizens and industries across Texas highlighted the importance of research in resilience and recovery engineering, such as the work outlined by Ming Yang at Delft University of Technology that was featured in C&EN (March 1, 2021, page 24).i

As the climate continues to change and challenge existing infrastructures and processes, such forward-thinking research will become critical, if not mandatory, for all business sectors.

Thank you for the timely article! It is understandable why the Netherlands is supportive of such work, given the topography of the country and its reliance on other nations for energy and other resources.

Peter R. Jackson
Rockville, Maryland

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

The employment outlook for chemists
Anthrax coincidence
Important journalism
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE