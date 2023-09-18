Get to know the ACS Inclusivity Style Guide

Credit: ACS

In November 2017, I was taken aback when I saw a C&EN headline that read, “Proteomics goes native.” As a science writer and editor with a PhD in biochemistry, I knew the article would be about an important advance in proteomics research. But as someone with roots in India, I understood the phrase “goes native” was derogatory to people of color who lived under colonialism. The headline caused hurt when the intention was lighthearted wordplay.

When I became the leader of the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Respect (DEIR) in spring 2021, the first thing I wanted the office to do was tap into the power of words. If the American Chemical Society was going to succeed with its strategic goal to embrace and advance inclusion in chemistry, we needed to start with language.

Enter the idea of creating an ACS Inclusivity Style Guide. I was inspired by the C&EN Style Guide, an internal document that I relied heavily on for inclusive language during my tenure at the magazine. Using the C&EN Style Guide as the framework, ACS launched the ACS Inclusivity Style Guide by the end of 2021. The free online resource was, and continues to be, created by a cross-functional team of writers, editors, web designers, and DEIR experts from across ACS.

The guide can be consulted to ensure you use welcoming language and images for everyone in your audience—whether you’re creating emails, memos, articles, surveys, or other types of materials. We have received feedback saying that the ACS Inclusivity Style Guide poses as the language police, but it is literally what it says it is: a guide.

The guide is regularly updated to respond in a timely fashion to evolutions in language. It focuses on US English, and I hope it inspires speakers of different languages to create similar resources. The whole ACS Inclusivity Style Guide can be found at www.acs.org/inclusivityguide.

Tip sheets, which accompany the guide, are being highlighted in C&EN in this special series. These tip sheets pull advice from evergreen portions of the guide. An introduction and two tip sheets will be available in this issue and the next five issues of C&EN. If you can’t wait that long for the full collection, you can find all the tip sheets in the “Related resources” section in the online guide.

The tip sheets in this installment focus on general language guidelines as well as inclusive narratives, frames, and sentence structures. You’ll learn how to avoid reducing people to one characteristic and find examples, including of active phrasing.