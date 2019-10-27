Advertisement

Diversity

By the numbers: Sexual misconduct on university campuses

by Andrea Widener
October 27, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 42
The Association of American Universities surveyed 181,752 students at 33 US universities to find out about the prevalence of sexual misconduct and assault on academic campuses. Here are a few highlights from that survey.

13.0% of students experienced nonconsensual sexual contact

18.9% of students said harassment interfered with their academic or work life

65.1% of transgender, nonbinary, gender queer, gender questioning, or gender nonreporting undergraduate students experienced harassing behavior, compared with 59.2% of undergraduate women

24.0% of women in graduate or professional schools were harassed by a faculty member or instructor, compared with 5.5% of undergraduate women

18.2% of men in graduate or professional schools were harassed by a faculty member or instructor, compared with 4.3% of undergraduate men

