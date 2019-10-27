By the numbers: Sexual misconduct on university campuses

The Association of American Universities surveyed 181,752 students at 33 US universities to find out about the prevalence of sexual misconduct and assault on academic campuses. Here are a few highlights from that survey.
▸ 13.0% of students experienced nonconsensual sexual contact
▸ 18.9% of students said harassment interfered with their academic or work life
▸ 65.1% of transgender, nonbinary, gender queer, gender questioning, or gender nonreporting undergraduate students experienced harassing behavior, compared with 59.2% of undergraduate women
▸ 24.0% of women in graduate or professional schools were harassed by a faculty member or instructor, compared with 5.5% of undergraduate women
▸ 18.2% of men in graduate or professional schools were harassed by a faculty member or instructor, compared with 4.3% of undergraduate men
