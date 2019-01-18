Bayer, Pfizer trim jobs

In a move that will cost nearly 700 jobs, Bayer will wind down operations at its Robinson, Pennsylvania, site over the next two years. The 569 full-time employees and 96 contractors affected work primarily in administration at the site, which was once Bayer’s US headquarters. The cuts are part of a larger reorganization Bayer announced in November as it integrates its purchase of Monsanto. A spokesperson says the move will not affect employees at three other Pittsburgh-area sites, all of whom work for Bayer’s radiology business. In a separate move, Pfizer is trimming 150 jobs in Lake Forest, Illinois, and Chennai, India, as it phases out preclinical biosimilar development.
