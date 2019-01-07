Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Employment

Career Ladder

Career Ladder: Jonathan Schroden

This physical chemist turned defense analyst goes far with problem-solving and data-analysis skills

by Cici Zhang
January 7, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

Jonathan Schroden as a small child petting a cat.
Credit: Courtsey of Jonathan Schroden
Jonathan Schroden as a child.

1980

A love for math

Jonathan Schroden was raised in St. Cloud, Minnesota, with a teacher mother and a social worker father. “Growing up I was always interested in math, and I always liked to read and to learn,” he recalls. “And that still carries through to today.” But Schroden never thought his love of math would form the basis of his career.

1998

Getting a physical chemistry PhD

Inspired by a high school physics and chemistry teacher who focused on hands-on learning, Schroden pursued those two subjects in college at the University of Minnesota Duluth. He went on to earn a PhD in physical chemistry at Cornell University, where he studied the basic physics behind chemical reactions that might help improve metal-based catalysts for industry. Originally, Schroden wanted to become a professor of chemistry. But when he was about to finish graduate school, he couldn’t think of a project that would keep his interest for the next 20 or 30 years. “In my view, if you don’t have that level of passion and dedication to the topic, you are doing yourself a disservice and any students that you may have working for you a disservice as well.”

2003

Transitioning to a military role

Jonathan Schroden standing at a lecturn wearing a suit.
Credit: Courtsey of Jonathan Schroden
Jonathan Schroden giving a presentation in 2009.

Schroden had cast a broad net when looking for jobs, and CNA, a nonprofit defense research organization, came to recruit on campus. After learning about a research analyst’s job, which included deploying on Navy ships and solving problems through data analysis, Schroden was sold almost immediately. “It just sounded like a grand adventure,” he says. He still remembers his first experience in the field on a Navy ship. The goal was to help analyze the outcome of an antisubmarine naval exercise. “From the data we gathered, we were able to recreate the paths of the submarines,” he explains. He and his CNA colleagues drew conclusions about the relative efficacy of various submarine detection technologies.

Today

A data-centric career

Jonathan Schroden wearing a helmet and sunglasses inside a helicopter.
Credit: Courtesy of Jonathan Schroden
Jonathan Schroden in a helicopter during his most recent trip to Afghanistan in 2018.

The transition from chemistry to defense analysis involved a steep learning curve at first. But 70% of CNA’s research staff have a PhD degree, and Schroden had great mentors early on. Now leading a team of about a dozen people, Schroden tries to pass on that mentorship. It’s not dissimilar to being the principal investigator of a lab, he says. Since he still gets to work with numbers on a daily basis, Schroden doesn’t really miss being a physical chemist beyond the ability to control every aspect of the data-gathering process. Getting military data in complicated environments—Schroden has recently returned from his 12th trip to Afghanistan—is about trying to “do the best you can with what you get,” he says.

Cici Zhang is a freelance science writer based in Nanjing, China.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Chelsea Thompson
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Curtis Ho
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Project SEED scholar Michelle Melo

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE