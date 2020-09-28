Coronavirus concerns dampen chemists’ economic outlook

Overall economy
Note: Gallup numbers are from a survey conducted July 1–23, 2020, of 1,007 adults.
Note: Countries shown are the 10 with the most respondents.
ACS members during COVID-19
As part of its annual salary survey, the American Chemical Society asked its members how they are faring during the COVID-19 pandemic. The results, collected between May 28 and July 15, 2020, show that members are more optimistic about the fate of the chemical enterprise than they are about the overall economy. But some ACS members are already feeling the impacts in the form of lower income and temporary or permanent layoffs. Part-time employees, postdocs, young scientists, and Black and Latino chemists are feeling the greatest effects.
|Full time
|Part time
|Postdoc
|Seen a loss of income
|16%
|40%
|8%
|Had your hours reduced
|10%
|39%
|30%
|Been temporarily laid off
|2%
|11%
|4%
|Been permanently let go
|1%
|6%
|3%
|Key:
|0-10%
|11-20%
|21-30%
|31-40%
|<25
|25-34
|35-44
|45-54
|≥55
|Seen a loss of income
|32%
|13%
|19%
|17%
|18%
|Had your hours reduced
|38%
|18%
|9%
|7%
|7%
|Been temporarily laid off
|13%
|3%
|2%
|1%
|2%
|Been permanently let go
|9%
|2%
|1%
|1%
|1%
|Key:
|0-10%
|11-20%
|21-30%
|31-40%
|White
|Black/
African American
|Asian
|Other
|Hispanic/
Latino
|Seen a loss of income
|18%
|31%
|20%
|26%
|24%
|Had your hours reduced
|12%
|28%
|18%
|23%
|21%
|Been temporarily laid off
|2%
|9%
|5%
|7%
|8%
|Been permanently let go
|2%
|6%
|3%
|3%
|3%
|Key:
|0-10%
|11-20%
|21-30%
|31-40%
Note: Respondents could choose more than one race and could additionally denote their Hispanic/Latino identity in response to a separate question.
|Full time
|Part time
|Postdoc
|Temporary
|Apply to a new job
|14%
|23%
|28%
|24%
|Apply for an additional job
|8%
|23%
|19%
|20%
|Seek a higher salary in your current position
|8%
|14%
|12%
|13%
|Seek a higher title or promotion
|9%
|11%
|16%
|14%
|Key:
|0-10%
|11-20%
|21-30%
|31-40%
|<25
|25-34
|35-44
|45-54
|≥55
|Apply to a new job
|26%
|23%
|18%
|13%
|8%
|Apply for an additional job
|27%
|14%
|10%
|7%
|5%
|Seek a higher salary in your current position
|15%
|14%
|9%
|6%
|3%
|Seek a higher title or promotion
|13%
|15%
|10%
|9%
|4%
|White
|Black/
African American
|Asian
|Other
|Hispanic/
Latino
|Apply to a new job
|15%
|37%
|22%
|26%
|26%
|Apply for an additional job
|9%
|35%
|16%
|21%
|17%
|Seek a higher salary in your current position
|7%
|24%
|16%
|19%
|20%
|Seek a higher title or promotion
|8%
|21%
|16%
|19%
|18%
|Key:
|0-10%
|11-20%
|21-30%
|31-40%
Note: Respondents could choose more than one race and could additionally denote their Hispanic/Latino identity in response to a separate question.
Note: Most numbers are based on a survey conducted between May 28 and July 15, 2020, of 5,850 US ACS members. International responses to the same survey are presented for the 10 countries with the most responses, which were Brazil, 39; Canada, 107; France, 25; Germany, 39; India, 193; Italy, 29; Japan, 79; Nigeria, 29; Spain, 33; and the UK, 53. Some numbers have been rounded so that percentages equal 100%.
