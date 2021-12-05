Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Employment

Office Hours

Navigating career decisions

Learning when to act quickly and when to slow down and deliberate

by Jen Heemstra, special to C&EN
December 5, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

 

Illustration of a person in a kayak navigating river rapids.
Credit: Shutterstock

Decision fatigue became real in my first month as a faculty member. As I was establishing my independent lab, every day presented a new set of decisions. Do we buy the HPLC autosampler or invest in a microplate reader? Should we hire a postdoc or recruit a larger number of students? Does this experiment fit better in Aim 1 or Aim 2 of this proposal? I would then return home to more questions, such as “Which of these 32 paint colors should we choose for the dining room?” I could feel my brain shutting down.

Even when you settle into a new position and the rate of decision-making subsides, making choices can still cause significant stress. Every decision we make involves some risk—it’s impossible to have all the information, and no outcome is guaranteed. And the earlier you are in your career, the more important those outcomes may be.

While we can’t avoid decisions entirely, we can learn how to manage the process better. A critical starting point is to recognize that decisions have differing levels of importance and thus require varying levels of analysis and deliberation. This may sound obvious, but it can run counter to our natural instincts. In my example, there is a big difference between a regrettable paint choice and my research group not having an essential piece of equipment. Yet more than once, I rushed through a critical decision only to find myself stuck obsessing over the options for something unimportant.

How do we navigate decisions? I’ve found that white-water rafting offers a helpful analogy. When rafting, you’re confronted with rapids and other obstacles, and you must choose a path through them. But the consequences vary. If you make a mistake on a small rapid, you might just get a bumpy ride. However, other mistakes can overturn your raft and throw everyone into the river. The key is recognizing the difference.

This applies to our careers as well. Just as we can exhaust ourselves if we paddle against the current to study every small rapid, we can get stuck if we obsess over small daily choices, such as which enzyme kit to buy or presentation template to use. Once we recognize these decisions as having relatively low stakes, we can move forward. If our choice doesn’t work out, it could be slightly unpleasant, but we’ll learn from it and keep going.

At the same time, we need to be vigilant in listening for huge waterfalls up ahead—those big decisions that have long-term consequences, such as choosing a PhD adviser or pursuing a new research project. In these cases, it is worth the time and effort to stop, seek advice from your peers and mentors, and carefully weigh your options before moving ahead into the unfamiliar terrain. Perhaps most importantly, just as professional white-water rafters rely on experience to assess risk and make choices, we can learn from our decisions—both those that work out well and those we regret—to become more skilled at navigating the rapids of our career paths.

In both white-water rafting and our careers, we often don’t know exactly where a decision will take us, and that is part of the adventure. When I started working in a chemistry lab as an undergraduate student, I never dreamed that I would someday be a professor leading my own lab. And when I started a blog and became active on social media a few years ago, I never imagined that it would lead to the opportunity to write this monthly column for C&EN.

It is bittersweet for me to share that this will be my last Office Hours column. Writing for C&EN has been a phenomenal experience both personally and professionally. The best part has been the people I have had the privilege to interact with, from the creative and collegial editorial staff to each of you as readers, colleagues, and friends. While I’m sad to say goodbye, I’m excited for my next adventure and thrilled to see more people have the opportunity to write for C&EN through its upcoming Opinion section. Thank you for being part of my journey at C&EN, and I can’t wait to see what you decide to write about!

Jen Heemstra is a professor of chemistry at Emory University who shares advice on Twitter at @jenheemstra. Find all her columns for C&EN at cenm.ag/officehours.

Views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of C&EN or ACS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to maintain a positive attitude
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The job market is tough. It’s wise to explore different career options
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
When is it time to leave a PhD program?
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE