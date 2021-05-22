Letters to the editor

May I complement the article “Networking for Introverts” from the May 3, 2021, C&EN issue (page 38)? When university lecturing, I suggest to students that “What you know should get you a job. But who you know is not as important at who knows you!” Sometimes they think this is a simple word spiel. I suggest this simple process: This is who I am (say your name slowly); this is what I know (degree, field, experience); this is what I can do (a career highlight, one success sentence). Then ask, “How do people like me help you succeed?” to get the other person speaking. At the end, thank the person, of course, and ask, “Who else should I talk to?” and “May I follow up with you in 2 weeks?” (a benefit of still using business cards).